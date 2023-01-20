NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,878 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 30,096 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetApp were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.95.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

