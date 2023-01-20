Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $315.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $526.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.04.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,053 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

