New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 23.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,513,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,631,000 after buying an additional 674,982 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,153,000 after buying an additional 192,980 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 5,059.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth about $25,227,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 49.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 466,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,763 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService stock opened at $165.93 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $191.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,294 shares in the company, valued at $745,824.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.69, for a total value of $477,647.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,824.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,035 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,792 over the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

