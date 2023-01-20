New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAC opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $27.37.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

