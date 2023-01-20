New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SITE Centers by 392.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,803,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,412 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SITE Centers by 2,054.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,090,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SITE Centers by 23.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,493,000 after purchasing an additional 646,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 60.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,461,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 550,713 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.85.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.53. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.09%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

