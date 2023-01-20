New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 140,140 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 645,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,755,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

