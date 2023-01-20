New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Centerspace worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the third quarter worth about $491,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centerspace by 49.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Centerspace by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Colliers International Group reduced their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.1 %

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $62.85 on Friday. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88. The company has a market capitalization of $947.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

About Centerspace

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

