New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $885,000 Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,565 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Preferred Bank worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

PFBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Preferred Bank to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.12. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.53% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

