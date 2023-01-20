New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,422 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Interface worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Interface during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interface by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Interface Stock Performance

TILE opened at $10.45 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $607.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $327.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.60%.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading

