New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.19% of Koppers worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Koppers by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 58,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $448,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.75. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.11 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $536.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

