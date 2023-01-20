New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,402 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on GPMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE:GPMT opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $325.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.48. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -108.11%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

