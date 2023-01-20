New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 477.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $46.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $62.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.07). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGBN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

