Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nordea Equity Research cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

