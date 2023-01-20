Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.
NHYDY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance
NHYDY stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.
About Norsk Hydro ASA
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
