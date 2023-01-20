Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

NHYDY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Performance

NHYDY stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

