North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.91.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

