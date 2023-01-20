Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,265 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 329,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 12,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $90.46 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $127.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

