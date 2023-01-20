NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NOV Stock Down 1.3 %

NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. NOV’s payout ratio is 666.89%.

Insider Activity

In other NOV news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in NOV by 15.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 165,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth about $1,300,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NOV by 180.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 3.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NOV by 17.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,649 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 227,263 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Stories

