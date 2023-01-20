NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NOV to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.67.

NOV stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.83.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that NOV will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.89%.

In related news, Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in NOV by 3.6% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NOV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

