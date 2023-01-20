Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 190 ($2.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190 ($2.32).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

MRO stock opened at GBX 144.27 ($1.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 94.82 ($1.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.25 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.83. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries Company Profile

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Funmi Adegoke bought 11,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($18,049.64).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Featured Articles

