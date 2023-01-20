Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,524 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 2.79. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $559.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.63 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

