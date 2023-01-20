Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.33.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $310.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.69. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.31 and a twelve month high of $333.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.