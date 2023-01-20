Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.46.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $61.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock worth $4,623,971. 8.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.