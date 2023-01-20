Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.54.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $97.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

