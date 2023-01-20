Oppenheimer Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $83.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

