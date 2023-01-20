Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 68,331 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 174,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 70,662 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HR opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.70. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

