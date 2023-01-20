Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 9,951 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,915,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,285,000 after purchasing an additional 393,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,648,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,842 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

