Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 249 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $150,798,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 336.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 932,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 719,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,198,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,218,000 after acquiring an additional 575,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toro by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,230,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,862,000 after acquiring an additional 476,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.60.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.