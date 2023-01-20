Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $357,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total transaction of $4,912,862.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,038,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,202.62, for a total value of $4,912,862.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,038,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $13,014,824 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,928.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,665.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,378.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.93. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,576.01 and a 12-month high of $5,569.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.50 by ($7.99). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

