Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 62.2% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Masimo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MASI stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.24. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $237.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.27 per share, with a total value of $1,006,237.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 46,818 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,495. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MASI. BTIG Research upgraded Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

