Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,699 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,220.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.45.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $184.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

