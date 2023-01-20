Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 50,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at $85,812,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $156,158.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,734 shares in the company, valued at $85,333,257.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,812,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock valued at $420,239. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $65.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.42. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

