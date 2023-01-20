Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $140.61 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $148.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

