Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,760 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,934 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROST opened at $115.75 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

