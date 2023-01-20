Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $153.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.72.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

