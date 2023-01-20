Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.72 Million Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the second quarter worth $33,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $169.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

