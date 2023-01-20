Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,707 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 29.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Equitable by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitable alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Equitable Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.11. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About Equitable

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.