Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 1,694 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

REXR opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.