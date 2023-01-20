Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 6,124 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VICI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Trading Up 1.5 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

