Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 30,327 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $21,664,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

