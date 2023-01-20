Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Watsco by 15.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Watsco by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 15.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 3.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.17.

Watsco Stock Down 3.5 %

WSO stock opened at $262.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $311.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.11 and a 200 day moving average of $266.96.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

