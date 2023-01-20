Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $152.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.72.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,863,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

