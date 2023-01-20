Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of YUM stock opened at $126.05 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

