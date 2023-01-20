Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,899 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teradyne by 26.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:TER opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

