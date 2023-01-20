Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,904 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,146 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,309.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,785 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $123.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Benchmark cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

