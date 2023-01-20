Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 194 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.27.

SBAC stock opened at $294.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $379.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.90.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

