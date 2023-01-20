Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 213 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

HII opened at $217.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.20 and a 12 month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

