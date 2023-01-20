Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,196 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 229.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Unum Group by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unum Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.