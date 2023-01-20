Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 531 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.05 and a 200 day moving average of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

