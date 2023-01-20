Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,812 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.82. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $78.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

