Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.00.

PH stock opened at $297.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.27. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

